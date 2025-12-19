Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Five arrested in Kerala's Walayar for beating to death Jharkhand native

The arrests were formally recorded late Thursday night and all the accused have been booked for the offence of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an officer of Walayar police station said.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 06:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 06:41 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us