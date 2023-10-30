JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

PM Modi visits Gujarat CM's son who suffered brain stroke in May, inquires about his health

Anuj, who was flown to Mumbai after he suffered a brain stroke, was discharged in September and has been recuperating at home since.
Last Updated 30 October 2023, 17:11 IST

Follow Us

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj, who had suffered a brain stroke in May, and inquired about his health.

The PM arrived during the day on a two-day visit of the state.

"Today popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited my son and inquired about his health. He boosted confidence of Anuj and provided confidence to family members. I am thankful to the Prime Minister," Bhupendra Patel said on X, formerly Twitter.

Anuj, who was flown to Mumbai after he suffered a brain stroke, was discharged in September and has been recuperating at home since.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 October 2023, 17:11 IST)
India NewsGujaratNarendra Modi

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT