Rain fury subsides in Gujarat

He also asked the CM to ensure that proper steps are taken to prevent the spread of diseases post floods. Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 26 persons in three days till Wednesday, the authorities said earlier. More than 18,000 people have been relocated and around 1,200 people rescued from flood-affected areas in the state.

In some cases, choppers were used by the security forces to take people to safer locations, State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said in its latest update.

Vadodara, the worst-hit city due to recent downpour, heaved a sigh of relief as the water level of Vishwamitri river has come down from 37 feet to 32 feet in the morning.

However, several low-lying areas are still inundated. The river had crossed the danger mark of 25 feet on Tuesday morning following heavy rains and the release of water from Ajwa dam.

In a post on X, CM Patel said, "Gujarat has been receiving incessant rains for the last three days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me up today on the second straight day and inquired about the situation."

"He expressed concern over the floods in Vishwamitri river and wanted to know about what relief and rescue measures are being taken for people of Vadodara," the CM said.