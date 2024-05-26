Rajkot fire: Family loses five members, newly-married couple among victims

Rajkot: A fun weekend outing turned tragic for the Jadeja family, who lost five of its members in the massive fire at the TRP game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city.

The Jadejas were at the game zone at Nana Mava on Saturday evening when the place was engulfed in flames, and 27 persons lost their lives.

Virendrasinh Jadeja (42) went missing after he rushed to the upper floor of the game zone to rescue his son and three other relatives after the blaze broke out, his daughter Devikaba Jadeja said.