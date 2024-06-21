Rat-a-touille: Dead rodent found in sambar served by Ahmedabad eatery

Frustrated at the lack of a response by the restaurant, the man took to social media to share his experience, and even informed the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Subsequently, the health department issued a notice to the eatery's owner Alpesh Kevadiya, and sealed the outlet—the food from the outlet has been declared unsafe, and the owner has been asked to take corrective action.

What led to this lapse?

According to the Times Now report, the eatery had a fairly open kitchen space, that allowed roadside animals easy access into the premises.

Commenting on the incident, AMC Food Safety Officer Bhavin Joshi told news agency ANI, "I appeal to all the business operators of the Ahmedabad Corporation to be very careful with the food they serve to the customers so that such incidents can be avoided."