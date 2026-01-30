Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Real-life 'Breaking Bad' from Surat to Mysuru: NCB uncovers narcotics lab, massive Mephedrone seizure

The NCB sleuths have also recovered 1.8 kg of opium, Rs 25.6 lakh cash and various chemicals from Vishnoi's house in Surat.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 12:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 12:51 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimeSuratMysuruNarcoticsNCBdrug trafficking

Follow us on :

Follow Us