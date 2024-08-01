Saurashtra Basin was formed by separation of India from Madagascar about 100 mn years ago: Study

"Saurashtra Basin was formed by the separation of India from Madagascar about 100 million years ago. Before the separation, India, Madagascar and the Seychelles were joined together. After the separation, the western margin of India became lowlands, while the north and north-eastern parts of the study area acted as highlands," Dr Pawan Kumar Rajak from the IIT Bombay's Department of Earth Sciences, and the lead author of the study, said on Wednesday.