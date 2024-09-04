Search on to locate missing pilot of coast guard helicopter

In the crash, commandant Vipin Babu and Karan Singh, Pradhan Navik were killed whose bodies were recovered on Tuesday during the search and rescue operation.

On Monday night, ICG's advanced light helicopter (ALH) was dispatched for a rescue mission to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off Porbandar coast.

The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing during which it ditched into the sea. Soon after the accident, one crew member was rescued.

ICG said that its ships and aircrafts were searching for the missing pilot Rana with the help of the Navy and other stakeholders in the marine domain.