Second FIR against jailed scribe Langa based on Ahmedabad crime branch report sent on day of his arrest

<p>Ahmedabad: As several media bodies have raised concerns over Gujarat police registering a case against senior journalist Mahesh Langa for possession of confidential documents, it has been revealed that the second FIR against the scribe is based on a "confidential report" shared by Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), on the same day it arrested him in the first case on October 8. </p><p>The second FIR is based on a written complaint filed by Kalpesh Vithlani, General Manager (projects), GMB. </p><p>He has stated that he is responsible for implementing port development related works in the state. He is quoted in the FIR as saying that the Deputy Commission of Police, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, on October 8, sent a confidential report (Outward No. G/725/DCP/CRIME/1126/2024), containing 215 pages. </p><p>Vithlani has said that since the report had "very sensitive" information related to GMB, an internal inquiry was set up to find out from whom Mahesh Langa received this "very sensitive government document" and how did this document reach him." The FIR says that the GMB appointed deputy secretary ND Parmar for an internal inquiry.</p>.Another FIR filed against jailed journalist Mahesh Langa after recovery of govt documents from him. <p>Parmar submitted his report on October 21 saying that "Mahesh Langa obtained the very-sensitive government document from some employee." However, it doesn't mention the name of anyone. It says that the internal inquiry concluded that the sensitive document has potential to "change policy" as it is a "very sensitive document of the Board's charter." </p><p>The inquiry also found that the document hasn't been obtained through Right to Information and it is not available on its website or any other public domain. According to the FIR, privatisation-1 branch (Khangikaran-1) is the custodian of this document and responsible for it.</p><p>It says that the FIR was filed to investigate whether Langa obtained this document without the consent of the authorised officer using his influence or any other means. He has been booked under section 316 (5), criminal breach of trust, theft, among others sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of prevention of corruption act. </p><p>Most of the charges are applicable to government servants. The FIR doesn't mention the name of any government officials but it is alleged that Langa obtained the document through employees working in the privatisation branch of GMB. </p><p>Meanwhile several media bodies have expressed concerns over the second FIR saying that booking a journalist over "theft of documents is a dangerous precedent." </p><p>While Langa is lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail under judicial custody. Earlier this week, a metropolitan court rejected his bail application in connection with the first case related to alleged GST fraud. The court said in its order while denying bail, "after going through case papers, it seems that the applicant played an active role in it. The investigation is going on. There is a suspicion of tampering with evidence." </p>