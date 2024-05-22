Home
Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital after suffering from heat stroke

Khan reportedly suffered from dehydration after the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 13:57 IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after suffering from a heat stroke, police said. He was admitted to multi-speciality K D Hospital, they said.

Khan was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to K D Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke," Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

