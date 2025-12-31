<p>Ahmedabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gujarat">Gujarat </a>minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday said Surat was moving closer to becoming the country's first slum-free city with a population of 70-80 lakh.</p>.<p>Currently, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Chandigarh%20">Chandigarh</a> holds the distinction of being the country's first slum free city with a population of 10 lakh. However, if <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Surat">Surat</a> achieves the milestone, it will be the first city to be slum-free with a population of 70-80 lakh, he said.</p>.<p>Vaghani, who is Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, was talking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.</p>.<p>When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he launched an initiative to make the state's towns and cities slum-free, the minister said.</p>.Surat court stays 7-year-old Jain girl’s ‘diksha’ after father moves plea.<p>In 2006, nearly 36 per cent of Surat's population lived in slum settlements which is now just five per cent after over the past two decades, Vaghani said.</p>.<p>In the cabinet meeting, the CM instructed officials to undertake phased and result-based efforts to make Surat a slum-free city.</p>.<p>The government would also ensure proper accommodation for the people of Surat while working to achieve the goal. </p>