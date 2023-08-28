Tejashwi Yadav summoned by court for calling Gujaratis 'thugs'

A metropolitan court in Ahmedabad Monday issued summons to Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav in connection with a criminal defamation case over his alleged remarks calling Gujaratis as "thugs."



Additional Metropolitan Magistrate D J Parmar issued summons to Yadav directing him to appear before it on September 22. The order came on a complaint filed under sections 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code, which deals with criminal defamation.