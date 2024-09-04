Temple boom in Gujarat's tribal district to 'counter religious conversion'

Dang: "Yagya for 311 temple of Hanuman in Dang district," announces a hoarding in Gujarati with a picture of Goa-based religious leader Padma Shri Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami. It is kept beside the Lord Hanuman temple which was inaugurated back in February this year by the Swami.

This is one of over 100 temples already built in as many villages in tribal dominated Dang district. 211 more such temples in as many villages are planned to be constructed in the next two years. The idea of the organisations involved in the construction is to build a Hanuman temple in each of the 311 villages of the district, located in the southernmost part of the state bordering Maharashtra, which is famous for its lush green jungles and hills.

The purpose is allegedly said to be countering Christian evangelism in the district. Locals said that every village has a church, which may not have a concrete structure but a hut turned into a makeshift church with a cross and its denominations.