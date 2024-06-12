Three girls drown after falling into well in Gujarat

Godhra: Three girls, including a five-year-old, drowned after falling into a well in Simaliya village in Panchmahal district of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, they said.

The three girls, who lived in the same village in Ghoghamba taluka of the district, had gone together to graze the cattle in the forest area when the incident occurred, a Damavav police station official said.

"When one of the girls went to quench her thirst at the well located in a farm, she lost her balance and fell into it. Two other girls rushed to the well in a bid to rescue her, but they also lost balance and fell into it. As a result, all three girls drowned," the police official said.