Three workers killed after concrete blocks collapse on bullet train corridor site in Gujarat

Earlier in August, one labourer was crushed to death while eight suffered injuries after part of a construction crane collapsed at the site of the high speed train corridor in Karjan taluka of Vadodara district. The part of the girder launcher machine fell from the under construction elevated rail corridor under which a worker was crushed to death.

The 508-km-long high speed rail project is being constructed by L&T. The ambitious project, backed by Japan, is expected to reduce the travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The project is said to be connecting the two cities with a top speed of 320 km/h.