Two Indians held with 173 kilos of drugs off the coast of Gujarat

The agencies caught this cache from a small fishing boat that was sailing in the Arabian Sea, off the Porbandar coast.
A total of 173 kgs of Hashish (extracted from cannabis) along with two Indians have been caught as part of a joint operation undertaken by the three agencies, the sources said.
The Gujarat ATS is further investigating the case, they said.
A total of 86 kg of drugs worth Rs 600 crore was on Sunday seized from a Pakistani boat by the three agencies from around the same area in Gujarat with the arrest of 14 people.
(Published 29 April 2024, 12:34 IST)