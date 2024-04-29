JOIN US
Homeindiagujarat

Two Indians held with 173 kilos of drugs off the coast of Gujarat

The agencies caught this cache from a small fishing boat that was sailing in the Arabian Sea, off the Porbandar coast.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 12:34 IST

New Delhi: Two Indian nationals have been apprehended along with 173 kgs of narcotics by a joint team of the NCB, Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from along the Gujarat coast, official sources said Monday.

The agencies caught this cache from a small fishing boat that was sailing in the Arabian Sea, off the Porbandar coast.

A total of 173 kgs of Hashish (extracted from cannabis) along with two Indians have been caught as part of a joint operation undertaken by the three agencies, the sources said.

The Gujarat ATS is further investigating the case, they said.

A total of 86 kg of drugs worth Rs 600 crore was on Sunday seized from a Pakistani boat by the three agencies from around the same area in Gujarat with the arrest of 14 people.

(Published 29 April 2024, 12:34 IST)
India NewsGujaratDrugsNCB

