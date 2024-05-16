US soldier held in Russia pleads guilty: Report

Moscow: Gordon Black, a US soldier being held in the Russian city of Vladivostok, has pleaded guilty to theft charges and is cooperating with investigators, Russia's RIA state news agencies reported on Thursday.

"He is cooperating (with the investigation), he admitted (guilt)," RIA cited a representative of the local interior ministry as saying.

Black could not be reached for comment by Reuters.

Black, a US staff sergeant, was detained on May 2 by police in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on suspicion of stealing from a woman he was in a relationship with. The court ordered he remains detained until July 2.