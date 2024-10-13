Home
india gujarat

Undertrial booked in POCSO case hangs himself in Gujarat sub-jail

Vipul Mathasuliya hanged himself from a rope tied to the ventilator of a toilet on the first floor of the barrack on Saturday morning when prisoners lined up for breakfast
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 09:00 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 09:00 IST
India News Gujarat Crime Suicide Pocso case Pocso Undertrial Undertrial commits suicide

