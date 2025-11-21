<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a>'s "biker dadi" has become a sensation on the internet as she proves that age is just a number and does not define the adventure and spirit in a person. </p><p>Mandakini Shah is 87-years-old and passionately <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bikers">rides</a> a scooter alongside her younger sister, Usha, in the side cart, reminding people of Jay and Veeru from the classic flim <em>Sholay. </em></p>.Ahmedabad recommended as 2030 Commonwealth Games host, final decision on Nov 26.<p>Her story is that of independence and resilience after she learnt to ride a scooter at the age of 62 years. </p><p><strong>A decades-old journey</strong></p><p>Born to a freedom fighter, Mandakini had to take on the responsibility of her family as the eldest of six siblings. Her father taught them top be independent, which she carried into adulthood. </p><p>"I love going on adventures with my younger sister, Usha, and our trusty scooter!" Mandakini said during an interview with <em>Humans Of Bombay</em>.</p><p>Despite societal pressure regarding marriage in the earleir years and age now, Mandakini has lived life on her own terms. She began working as a Montessori teacher at the age of 16 due to the financial situation at home and has been actively involved in various social welfare projects throughout her life.</p><p>This is where she started meeting mahila mandals, sitting in panchayat discussions, teaching women their rights. </p><p>"Somewhere between those dusty road journeys and endless chai meetings, I learnt to ride a moped… then a jeep… and finally, I bought a second-hand scooter," said Mandakini., </p><p>In addition to her adventurous spirit, Mandakini also maintains an Instagram account under the username @biker.dadi. </p><p>Her bio reads, "Swagger dadi - Two Single sister duo exploring places and unfolding life in 80s."</p><p><strong>An influencer and an inspiration</strong></p><p>Mandakini's scooter rides around Ahmedabad have not only turned heads on the streets but also garnered admiration from social media users. Comments such as, "You inspire us, Dadi," and, "What an inspirational life you have led, Madam," flooded the post.</p><p><strong>Living life fully</strong></p><p>Even at 87, Mandakini remains socially active. She meets her friends, teaches new games and explores the city. </p><p>"For years, people asked, ‘Aapki shaadi nahi hui? Kya aap vidhwa ho?’ To them, a woman alone was a story unfinished. To me, I was a story unfolding with each passing day," she said. </p><p>"Age might have slowed me down, but I still love to work and explore, be it anything." Her zest for life continues to inspire countless individuals, proving that age is merely a number.</p><p>When people, including the police, ask her why she rides a scooter even at this age, she just smiles. </p><p>"I smile and say nothing. Because how do I explain that the wind on my face still makes me feel 16?"</p>