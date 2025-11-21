<p>A horrific video of a car colliding with a two-wheeler moving in the wrong way has emerged from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=uttarakhand">Uttarakhand</a>'s Haldwani. </p><p>In the video, two people on a bike are seeing riding on the wrong side before suddenly entering the middle of the highway to cross the road. The two people on the two-wheeler were thrown in the air after the collusion and one of them is seen hitting the divider. It is, however, not clear if the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=accident">accident </a>resulted in any fatalities. </p>.<p>In August, in the same region, a school bus was seen moving in the wrong direction. At the time, Commissioner of Kumaon, IAS Deepak Rawat, had said that action had been taken against the bus operated by the Rose Mary International School. </p>.46-year-old woman dies after accident on badly damaged road in South Bengaluru.<p>"Some time ago, right here at this same spot, a school bus was coming from the wrong side. But what happened? The habit of coming from the wrong side caused another accident," <em>Kumaon Jagran, </em>the account that posted the video said. </p><p>However, driving in the wrong direction along the highway in the region continued, resulting in a accident that also damaged the car that tried to avoid the collusion but could not due to its speed. </p><p>The incident, that has now gone viral on social media with over 1.5 lakh views, has started a discussion on wrong side driving in India. </p>