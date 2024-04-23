JOIN US
Home

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: 5 delicious prasad offerings

Hanuman Jayanti is a sacred Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman, the epitome of strength, devotion, and courage. As the country celebrates this auspicious occasion, we list five dishes one can offer to Hanuman on Hanuman Jayanti.
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 07:32 IST

Kheer: A creamy rice pudding cooked with milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts is often offered to lord Hanuman as a symbol of purity and auspiciousness.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Boondi Laddoo: These ball shaped sweets are made from gram flour and sugar syrup and are a classic offering to Lord Hanuman.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Halwa: A rich and dense sweet dish made from semolina, wheat flour and ghee and is offered to deities as a sign of devotion.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Barfi: A dense milk-based sweet usually flavored with cardamom, rose water, or nuts, offered as prasad during puja ceremonies.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Jalebi: Deep-fried spiral-shaped sweets soaked in sugar syrup, is considered to be lord Hanuman's favourite too.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

(Published 23 April 2024, 07:32 IST)
