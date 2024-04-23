Hanuman Jayanti 2024: 5 delicious prasad offerings

Kheer: A creamy rice pudding cooked with milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts is often offered to lord Hanuman as a symbol of purity and auspiciousness.
Boondi Laddoo: These ball shaped sweets are made from gram flour and sugar syrup and are a classic offering to Lord Hanuman.
Halwa: A rich and dense sweet dish made from semolina, wheat flour and ghee and is offered to deities as a sign of devotion.
Barfi: A dense milk-based sweet usually flavored with cardamom, rose water, or nuts, offered as prasad during puja ceremonies.
Jalebi: Deep-fried spiral-shaped sweets soaked in sugar syrup, is considered to be lord Hanuman's favourite too.
