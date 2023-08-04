Home
Homeindia

Haryana violence: 3 motorcycles set on fire in Pataudi

Sporadic incidents of arson have been reported from Pataudi since Monday after violence broke out in the adjoining Nuh district.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 08:29 IST

Three motorcycles were set on fire on Thursday night in Pataudi area here, police said.

The motorcycles were parked outside Rashid Auto Works near Chungi no 4 while a mechanic was sleeping inside the shop. Firefighters doused the flames and rescued the mechanic, police said.

Sporadic incidents of arson have been reported from Pataudi since Monday after violence broke out in the adjoining Nuh district over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state over the past few days.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Pataudi Police Station said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

(Published 04 August 2023, 05:45 IST)
India NewsgurugramHaryana

