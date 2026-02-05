Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

12 Maoists with Rs 46 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

In Bijapur, 888 naxalites have shunned violence and returned to the mainstream, while 1,163 were arrested and 231 killed in separate encounters since January 1, 2024, the official said.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 09:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhBijapur

Follow us on :

Follow Us