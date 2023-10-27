BJP appoints OBC MP Nayab Singh Saini its Haryana president

New Delhi: The BJP has appointed Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini as the president of the Haryana state unit, a year ahead of the assembly polls in the state. Saini replaces OP Dhankar as the BJP seeks to mobilise non-Jat votes.

Dhankar, on the other hand, was appointed as a national secretary by the party. He had earlier been chief of the BJP Kisan Morcha. Both the appointments were made by party president JP Nadda.

The appointment of Saini, who is from the OBC community, could help the BJP consolidate its hold among the community as well as garner the support of the Jats. Naib Singh Saini is also the national vice president of BJP OBC Morcha.