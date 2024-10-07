Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

BJP worker shot at outside Faridabad polling booth on day of voting

Police said the BJP worker was hit in the waist and has been hospitalised.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 04:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 04:45 IST
India NewsCrimeHaryanaFaridabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us