Body of man with throat slit found in Haryana's Faridabad

<p>Faridabad: The body of a man with his throat slit was found in the bushes here on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The man is yet to be identified but he seems to be around 50 years of age, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Upon receiving information on Friday, the police reached the Ismailpur area and found the body lying in the bushes, Inspector Kuldeep Dahiya, SHO of Palla police station.</p>.<p>According to preliminary investigation, it seems that someone killed the man by slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon and threw the body in the bushes, the SHO said.</p>.<p>Police took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem. Further investigation is underway, the SHO added.</p>