Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Victory of Shahabuddin's son will be defeat for Hindus': BJP leader Himanta at Bihar poll rally

The BJP leader spoke of having ruled "a difficult state, with 40 per cent Muslim population, a large number of them infiltrators” and blamed the Congress, which he quit a decade ago, for the scenario.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 12:13 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 12:13 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsBiharHimanta Biswa SarmaRJDBihar Assembly Elections 2025

