Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Cong, AAP trying to set aside individual aspirations for alliance, says Chadha

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday said both Congress and his party are trying to forge an alliance for the Haryana elections by keeping aside their individual aspirations.

Chadha said while the parties are yet to reach a consensus on the alliance, the talks are progressing in a "positive" direction and they are hopeful of a good outcome.

He, however, added that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not proceed with the alliance "if there is no win-win situation".