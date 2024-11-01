Home
Gurugram: 26-year-old youth drowns while taking selfie in lake

His friends tried to save him but they could not succeed, said police. The deceased has been identified as Avinash, a resident of the Abhaypur village.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 10:03 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 10:03 IST
