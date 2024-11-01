Gurugram: 26-year-old youth drowns while taking selfie in lake

<p>Gurugram: A 26-year-old youth drowned here when he was taking a selfie while boating in Damdama lake with friends on Diwali.</p>.<p>His friends tried to save him but they could not succeed, said police. The deceased has been identified as Avinash, a resident of the Abhaypur village.</p>.<p>Avinash went to Damdama Lake with his three friends Deepak, Rohit and Manish on Thursday, they added.</p>.Chhattisgarh: 3 girls drown in pond .<p>According to police, Avinash lost his balance while taking selfies and fell into the lake.</p>.<p>Avinash's body was taken out of the lake after about one-and-a-half hours. "Preliminary investigation revealed that Avinash was drowned in water while taking a selfie. On the basis of the statements of his friends and on a complaint of his family an FIR was registered under section 194 of the BNS and a probe is underway," said Inspector Jagjit Singh, SHO of Sohna police station. </p>