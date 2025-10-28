News in Pics | October 28, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A woman offers prayers to the setting sun at the bank of River Hindon as part of Chhath Puja festival rituals, in Ghaziabad
Boats parked on a beach as a precautionary measure against Cyclone 'Montha', in Puri
Commuters make their way amid low visibility as air quality deteriorates across Northern India, in Gurugram, Haryana
A common myna plays in a pool of water, in Nadia, West Bengal
A person walks past autumn foliage in London, Britain
A drone view shows a fisherman getting ready to head out to the sea in Batoke near Limbe, Cameroon
Published 28 October 2025, 01:55 IST