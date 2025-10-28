Menu
News in Pics | October 28, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 01:55 IST
A woman offers prayers to the setting sun at the bank of River Hindon as part of Chhath Puja festival rituals, in Ghaziabad

Credit: PTI Photo

Boats parked on a beach as a precautionary measure against Cyclone 'Montha', in Puri

Credit: PTI Photo

Commuters make their way amid low visibility as air quality deteriorates across Northern India, in Gurugram, Haryana

Credit: PTI Photo

A common myna plays in a pool of water, in Nadia, West Bengal

Credit: PTI Photo

A person walks past autumn foliage in London, Britain

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows a fisherman getting ready to head out to the sea in Batoke near Limbe, Cameroon

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 28 October 2025, 01:55 IST
