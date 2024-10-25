Gurugram: 'Serial rapist-killer' gets life sentence for strangling girl in 2017

<p>Gurugram: A local court on Friday sentenced a suspected serial predator to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl after kidnapping her from the Civil Lines area here in 2017, police said.</p><p>Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashwini Kumar also fined 26-year-old Sunil Rs 2.5 lakh.</p><p>Sunil, a native of Ganj in Uttar Pradesh, was originally arrested in November 2018 during a probe into another case of rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Gurugram.</p>.Gurugram Police launches 'Boys for Change' campaign to foster respect for women.<p>During interrogation, he revealed that in the previous seven years he had killed at least 15 girls in Gurugram, Delhi, Gwalior, and Jhansi.</p><p>He claimed that he used to mostly target girls going to the 'bhandaras' (public feast). He would kidnap them, and then rape and kill them, said police.</p><p>The victim's case was represented pro bono by advocates Dr Anju Rawat Negi and Kulbhushan Bhardwaj of NGO Farishte Group.</p><p>Negi said that on January 6, 2017, a Madhya Pradesh-native had approached Civil Lines Police Station and filed a complaint alleging his six years old daughter had gone missing when she was out to collect 'prasad' from a Peer Baba bhandara.</p>.<p>On January 25, 2017, the girl's body was found in a water tank in Drona Park at Rajiv Chowk. Postmortem revealed she was raped and strangled.</p><p>Consequent to the finding, police constituted a Special Investigation Team.</p><p>Negi said Sunil was served a death sentence in another case, and some cases were still pending.</p><p>The Legal Services Authority was asked to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's kin. </p>