Today's Horoscope – September 15, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 September 2025, 18:30 IST
Aries
The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements.
Colour: Gold Number: 8
Taurus
Discord may arise with someone you're close to. Property deals look good. Those who have been too demanding should be put in their place. Travel plans come awry.
Colour: Pink Number: 2
Gemini
A friend will help you resolve an issue today. Money matters smooth. A new love proves elusive. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Colour: Plum Number: 3
Cancer
A woman may provide valuable assistance. The female element is strong in your life today - mother, spouse, friend. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. A day to recoup and make plans for the future.
Colour: Olive Number: 5
Leo
An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to pursue your interests in the occult – an insightful day that will open up new doors for you. A good day to buy a vehicle.
Colour: Teal Number: 6
Virgo
A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel. Do not take sides at work, as it will land you in a delicate situation. You could lose money or precious belongings if you aren't careful.
Colour: Topaz Number: 9
Libra
Mix-ups and changes in plans are likely today. Go with the flow, things will work out by tomorrow. By the weekend friction in partnerships will have to be faced head on. Delegating work seems like a good idea.
Colour: Crimson Number: 4
Scorpio
A new strategy will enhance your work. Your charm will attract members of the opposite sex today. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Colour: Ivory Number: 7
Sagittarius
Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. Avoid overspending on entertainment.
Colour: Cream Number: 1
Capricorn
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Colour: Burgundy Number: 3
Aquarius
Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour.
Colour: Linen Number: 7
Pisces
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Colour: Red Number: 2
Amara Ramdev