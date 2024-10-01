Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Brick thrown at car in Dushyant Chautala's convoy while campaigning in Jind; case filed

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala-led JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) are jointly fighting the October 5 Haryana polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 08:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 08:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHaryanaJJPDushyant ChautalaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us