Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Brick thrown at car in Dushyant Chautala's convoy while campaigning in Jind; case filed

<p>Jind: A brick was allegedly thrown into the rear windshield of an SUV, a part of the cavalcade of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jjp">Jannayak Janta Party</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dushyant-chautala">Dushyant Chautala</a>, when he was campaigning in his constituency, Uchana Kalan, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to police, the vehicle was stationary as the cavalcade had taken a halt during a roadshow and there was no one inside it when the alleged incident took place Monday evening.</p>.<p>Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala-led JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) are jointly fighting the October 5 Haryana polls.</p>.<p>Both Dushyant and Azad were campaigning in Uchana.</p>.Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Here to bring change in all sectors,' says Vinesh Phogat.<p>Uchana Police Station SHO Pawan Kumar said there was a scratch mark on the vehicle and its rear windshield broken.</p>.<p>According to police, a 74-year-old Uchana resident and Dushyant had an argument on Monday during campaigning when the former asked him some questions.</p>.<p>Police have filed a case and are going to interrogate the senior citizen who has been named in the complaint, the SHO said.</p>