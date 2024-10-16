Home
Haryana BJP MLAs meet to elect state legislature party leader

Some of the MLAs attending the meeting are Ram Kumar Gautam, Shruti Choudhary, Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar, Mool Chand Sharma, Arvind Sharma and Devender Attri.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 06:51 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 06:51 IST
