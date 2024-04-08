Haryana: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi held for beating up man; let out on bail

The Faridabad Police registered a case against Bajrangi last Wednesday after the video went viral in which he is seen beating up a man with a stick in the middle of a street. The FIR was lodged against Bajrangi and his associates under sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Saran police station.