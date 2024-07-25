Haryana doctors' indefinite strike to continue as talks with govt fail to make much headway

Chandigarh: The indefinite strike by around 3,000 government doctors, which began on Thursday hitting services in state-run hospitals in Haryana, will continue as a marathon round of talks between a body representing the doctors and the government failed to make much headway.

The strike has been called by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), which represents the government doctors in the state, to protest the non-fulfilment of their various demands.