JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as MLA

The former chief minister made the announcement soon after the Nayab Saini government won the trust vote in the Assembly.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 09:50 IST

Follow Us

Chandigarh: Amid speculation that he may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Karnal, former Haryana chief minister M L Khattar on Wednesday announced that he was resigning as a member of the state Assembly.

Khattar, who represented the Karnal seat, said newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will take care of the constituency.

The former chief minister made the announcement soon after the Nayab Saini government won the trust vote in the Assembly. Saini replaced Khattar as Haryana's Chief Minister on Tuesday.

"During the past nine-and-a-half years, I have served as the Leader of the House. I will serve the people of Haryana till my last breath," Khattar said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 March 2024, 09:50 IST)
India NewsHaryanaManohar Lal Khattar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT