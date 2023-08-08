Home
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana govt transfers police officer from Nuh

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding additional charge in Singla's absence, took over as the new Nuh Superintendent of Police.
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 09:30 IST

The Haryana government has issued an order to transfer from Nuh a police officer in the rank of deputy superintendent.

According to the order issued on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Jai Prakash has been transferred. He will take up a posting as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Police Headquarters) in Panchkula.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Siwani) in Bhiwani district Mukesh Kumar will take over from Prakash.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar were transferred away from Nuh.

Singla was on leave when communal clashes broke out in the district. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other places.

Singla has been posted as the Superintendent of Police (Bhiwani).

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding additional charge in Singla's absence, took over as the new Nuh Superintendent of Police, according to a government order issued on August 3.

Panwar was replaced by Dhirendra Khadgata.

India NewsHaryana

