Haryana

Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar cremated in Chandigarh; wife hopes for impartial probe into his suicide

Kumar's wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar and two daughters paid their last respects before the last rites were performed. A gun salute was given to the deceased IPS officer by a police contingent.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 13:05 IST
Published 15 October 2025, 13:05 IST
Crime

