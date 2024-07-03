Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector shot dead by bike-borne assailants

Chandigarh: An assistant sub-inspector of Haryana Police was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men in Karnal, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Madhuban area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said over the phone.

The ASI was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, 40, who was posted with the crime branch in Kurukshetra, he said.