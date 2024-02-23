Haryana Police takes U-turn on invoking NSA against protesting farmers after backlash

The Haryana Police on Friday said it was withdrawing its earlier decision to invoke provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) against some farmer leaders who are part of the ongoing farmers' agitation.

This comes a day after Ambala police issued a statement saying that it was implementing the process of detaining office bearers of the protesting farmer outfits under section 2(3) of the National Security Act, 1980, to maintain law and order and prevent criminal activities.

However, on Friday, Inspector General of Police (Ambala Range) Sibash Kabiraj said, "It is to clarify to all concerned that the matter of invoking provisions of the National Security Act on few farm union leaders of Ambala district has been reconsidered and it has been decided that the same will not be invoked."

He also appealed to the protesting farmers and their leaders to maintain peace and cooperate with authorities in maintaining law and order.

Police officials said efforts were being made by the farmers' organisations to break the barricades put up at the Shambhu border. Attempts are also being made to disturb law and order by pelting stones and creating a ruckus, police said in a statement issued in Hindi.

The statement said government and private properties had been damaged and 30 policemen injured.