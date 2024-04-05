Haryana Women Commission issues notice to Surjewala over remarks against Hema Malini

However on Thursday, Surjewala alleged that the BJP's IT Cell has developed a habit of distorting facts and spreading lies and added that he neither intended to insult Hema Malini nor hurt anyone.

The BJP had on Wednesday accused Surjewala, who is also a former Haryana Minister, of making "vile, sexist" remarks against Hema Malini, alleging it shows that the main opposition party is misogynistic and abhors women.

Sources said Surjewala made the alleged remarks on March 31 during an election rally in support of the opposition INDIA bloc at Pharal village in Kaithal district under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Saini said this is the kind of language which Congress leaders speak for women. "Mothers and sisters teach us values," he said.

The Haryana chief minister said the kind of thinking Surjewala has expressed is condemnable.

The Narendra Modi government has taken several steps to empower women and launched many schemes for their benefit but Congress leaders have been regularly insulting them, he said.

Women will teach the Congress a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls, Saini said.

Former Haryana Minister Anil Vij criticised Surjewala and said, "This reflects Congress' attitude towards women". "Just days before another Congress leader had made remarks against (BJP leader) Kangana Ranaut," said Vij.

While Hema Malini is the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Ranaut is the party's nominee from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur also slammed Surjewala over his alleged remarks.

"This clearly shows the sexist and derogatory thinking of @INCIndia and its leaders. I highly condemn this disgusting remark of Randeep Surjewala for an elected MP. The public will surely teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections," Kaur said in a post on X.