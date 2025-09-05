Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

High court suspends life sentence of godman Rampal in disciples' death case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended the life sentence of self-styled godman Rampal, seven years after he was awarded it in a case involving the death of five disciples.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 01:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 01:22 IST
India NewsCrimegodmanRampal

Follow us on :

Follow Us