'POCSO cases warranted prompt & sensitive handling': Supreme Court sets aside bail

Upon noticing that the case involved allegations of gang rape of a minor coupled with the recording of sexual assault and threats of circulation, the court found the High Court's judgment suffered from serious infirmities.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 14:32 IST
