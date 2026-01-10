Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Mandatory levy of service charge by restaurants violates consumer law: Ministry

"No restriction on entry or provision of services shall be imposed based on refusal to pay service charge and service charge shall not be added to the bill and subjected to GST, " the statement said.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 14:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 14:26 IST
India NewsFoodrestaurantservice charge

Follow us on :

Follow Us