uttar pradesh

Meat seller arrested for stabbing pet dog to death in UP's Shahjahanpur

The accused, identified as Salim, along with another person named Wasim, allegedly attacked the dog with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in its death.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 14:20 IST
Published 10 January 2026, 14:20 IST
India NewsArrestAnimal crueltyShahjahanpur

