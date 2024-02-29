INLD Haryana unit chief's killing: Police verifying UK-based gangster's social media post claiming responsibility

Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Thursday said they are verifying a post on social media, purportedly by UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan, claiming responsibility for the killing of Indian National Lok Dal's state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee.

Rathee and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) worker Jai Kishan were killed when unidentified assailants sprayed their vehicle with bullets in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh on Sunday.

The attack, which came ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, drew sharp reactions from the opposition parties in the BJP-ruled state.

Jhajjar police said they are verifying the social media post, purportedly by Sangwan, claiming responsibility for the killing. The post also claimed that Rathee had a close friendship with Sangwan's rival gangster.