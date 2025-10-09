Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

IPS officer 'suicide': Haryana CM meets deceased's wife, she demands registration of FIR, arrest of 'accused'

The deceased's wife has also claimed that "despite the lapse of more than 48 hours, no action has been taken by the Chandigarh Police".
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 11:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 11:10 IST
India NewsChandigarhHaryanaSuicideFIRIPS officerinvestigationNayab Singh Saini

Follow us on :

Follow Us