Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Man kills daughter for failing to write numbers till 50 in Faridabad

The matter came to light when the mother returned from work in the evening and found the girl dead. She informed the police.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 14:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 14:48 IST
India NewsCrimeHaryanaFaridabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us