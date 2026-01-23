Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs New Zealand| Santner, Rachindra power Kiwis to 208 for six

India lead the five-match rubber 1-0 after victory in the series opener.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 15:37 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20India vs New Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us