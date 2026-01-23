India vs New Zealand| Santner, Rachindra power Kiwis to 208 for six

<p>Riding on skipper Mitchell Santner's 47 not out off 27 balls and a blistering 26-ball 44 from Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand made 208 for six against India in the second T20 International at Raipur on Friday.</p><p>Asked to bat first, New Zealand relied on brisk cameos from top-order batters to get off to a flying start. However, the Indian bowlers pulled things back after the onslaught.</p><p>At 111 for three in 10 overs on a true surface, New Zealand looked on course for a big total, but India were able to pull things back. </p><p>Santer ensued his team got 57 runs off the last five overs to helping his team go past 200.</p><p>Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of India bowlers figures of two for 35. </p><p>India lead the five-match rubber 1-0 after victory in the series opener.</p>.Second T20 | Bumrah rested, Axar injured as India put New Zealand into bat.<p>Earlier, India made two changes to the playing XI of their previous match, bringing in Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested while spinner Axar Patel was missing after getting a hit in the last game.</p><p>New Zealand made three changes with Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry and Tim Seifert coming into the team</p><p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong></p><p>New Zealand: 208 for 6 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 44, Mitchell Santner 47 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 2/35).</p>